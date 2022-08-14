THE DALLES, Ore. — Troy Moore slowly and carefully adjusts both the rudders and the throttle on the tugboat Lincoln as he maneuvers into the lock at The Dalles Dam.

As pilot of Shaver Transportation’s tugboat Lincoln, he’s pushing four giant barges, each 42 feet wide, all more than 200 feet long with the longest nearly 300 feet, lashed together and filled with 13,000 tons of wheat. The tow — that’s what he calls the whole assembly of barges and tugboat — just barely fits in the lock, and Moore listens intently to deckhand Sean Malloy as he calls out numbers.

