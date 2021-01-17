Cardiologist joins staff at St. Joseph
Dr. Edward Kim has joined the staff of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and will be providing cardiology services.
The physician brings more than 25 years of experience to St. Joe’s, including expertise in invasive and interventional cardiology, implantable cardiac devices, cardiovascular diseases and emergency cardiac care.
“It is rare to have a cardiologist fellowship trained in both general cardiology and interventional cardiology,” said Gretta Jarolimek, senior director of physician services at St. Joe’s.
Kim previously was regional chief medical officer at CardioSolution and practiced interventional cardiology at Trios Health Southridge Hospital and Lourdes Medical Center in the Tri-Cities area and Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Before that, he was at Evergreenhealth in Kirkland, Wash., with privileges at Virginia Mason and other Seattle-area hospitals. Kim was listed as a top doctor for interventional cardiology by Seattle Magazine in 2020.
He graduated with honors from the Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and conducted his internal medicine residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He completed his fellowship in general cardiology at University of California, San Francisco, followed by an additional interventional cardiology fellowship at Johns Hopkins. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale University. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.
Appointments with Kim can be made by calling (208) 750-7507.
IRS sending out stimulus payments now
The IRS and the Treasury Department have been sending out a second round of Economic Impact Payments for the last three weeks.
The payments are for as much as $600 for adults earning $75,000 or less and $1,200 for married couples earning $150,000 or less.
Some of the payments are going directly to people’s bank accounts, while others are getting checks or debit cards, which has created some confusion.
“Some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time may receive a paper check,” according to the IRS’s website.
Answers to questions about the payments can be found at: irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
Answers to questions about the debit cards can be found at: irs.gov/newsroom/treasury-issues-millions-of-second-economic-impact-payments-by-debit-card
Opportunities Unlimited opening second site at former LCCU
Opportunities Unlimited has acquired a property that formerly housed a Lewis Clark Credit Union branch at 320 15th St. in Lewiston, near the city’s post office. It will begin offering services at the location in February.
Employees of the not-for-profit will provide assessments and therapies as well as indoor and outdoor activities for adults with disabilities that help them be independent, said Hannah Liedkie, president and CEO of Opportunities Unlimited in Lewiston.
The location appealed to Opportunities Unlimited partly because of its proximity to bus routes and the Lewiston Community Center, she said.
The organization’s thrift store and other services will remain at 325 Snake River Ave. in Lewiston.
Lewis Clark Credit Union sold the 15th Street building as part of a previously announced plan to move the downtown operations to a new location in the 600 block of Bryden Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards.
That building will house a 2,000-square-foot branch and most of the credit union’s administrators in an additional 7,000 square feet. LCCU hopes the project will be finished in March.
All of LCCU’s other locations, including one on 17th Street in Lewiston and those in Clarkston, Orofino and Pomeroy will remain open after the Orchards location debuts.
Lewiston airport to open expanded lounge in May
A second-story addition to the lounge behind security at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is expected to open in May.
The demolition has been finished in the area that used to be a restaurant, said airport Director Michael Isaacs, at a recent presentation to the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
A staircase is being added to link the main floor where the present waiting room is to the second floor where the restaurant was. The $250,000 project will boost the capacity of the waiting room from 67 to 110, making it easier for the airport to board two planes at once.
“It’s got a great view,” Isaacs said. “It’s going to be nice and comfortable.”
Lewiston Orthopedics opens clinic in Moscow
MOSCOW — Lewiston Orthopedics, a division of Catalyst Medical Group, has opened a clinic at 1174 Alturas Drive in Moscow.
The clinic provides care for patients who have injured their feet, ankles, spine, hands, elbows, wrists and shoulders, as well as those suffering chronic ailments such as arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome.
The hours of the Moscow clinic vary based on the volume of patient appointments, which can be booked by calling (208) 743-3523.
The Moscow clinic is one of three operated by Lewiston Orthopedics, according to a news release from the practice.The others are at 320 Warner Drive, Lewiston, and in Dayton.
Lewiston Orthopedics is a part of Catalyst Medical Group, a multispecialty group that also includes Valley Medical Center in Lewiston.
Surgery isn’t offered by Lewiston Orthopedics in Moscow. Its physicians do surgeries at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston and Lewis & Clark Outpatient Surgery, adjacent to Lewiston Orthopedics’ Lewiston practice.
The outpatient surgery center is owned by some of the doctors in the practice and Dr. Jeff Burry, an ear, nose and throat doctor, who practices in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Realtors group announces six award winners
Five individuals and a not-for-profit group have won recognition from the Whitman County Association of Realtors.
The organization named Edmund O. Schweitzer III its citizen of the year and Palouse Habitat for Humanity its partner of the year. Schweitzer is the founder, president and chief technology officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman.
Melanie Schaefer, an escrow closer at Stewart Title in Pullman, was honored as affiliate of the year, while Krista Gross, a real estate broker at RE/MAX Home in Pullman, received the community service award.
Jeannette Gordon, a Realtor at Summit Realty in Pullman, was given the Realtor achievement award while Melinda Beasley, a managing broker at Beasley Realty in Pullman, netted the Realtor of the Year award.
Biz Bits can be submitted to ewilliam@lmtribune.com. Be sure to put “Biz Bits” in the subject line.