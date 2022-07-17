PULLMAN — An organic grocer, brew pub, wine tasting room and hair salon are the types of businesses Pullman developer Duane Brelsford hopes will locate in commercial space at an apartment complex under construction.
Brelsford is recruiting tenants for a 26,000-square-foot retail area in University Crossing. The development is being constructed in the 1400 block of NE North Fairway Road near Pullman’s Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
The first phase will have 207 apartments, which are expected to be ready at the beginning of the 2023-24 Washington State University academic year. A second phase has 200 apartments and a third phase has 103 townhomes.
The housing is near Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, the largest private employer in the region, and along one of the most popular routes to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
“We have over 12,000 students living within a very short walking distance of this location,” Brelsford said. “So we’re going to try to meet the commercial needs of those students.”
Shear Magic Salon moves to Nez Perce Drive in Lewiston
A Lewiston cosmetologist has moved her salon to a commercial location.
Shear Magic Salon is now at 2354 Nez Perce Drive after operating out of the home of its owner, Mandi Grinolds, for about five years.
Two other cosmetologists have joined Grinolds in the venture. They are Jeni Davis and Shantel Koch.
The salon offers haircuts, coloring, box braiding, dreadlocks and special occasion styling, along with pedicures and manicures.
Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and its telephone number is (208) 743-0939.
Veteran opens authentic Japanese food business
A seasoned patty made from ground pork, beef and shredded onion anchors the “Hamburg Curry,” a dish at Slice of the Moon, a food trailer that recently debuted in Lewiston.
The business features Japanese comfort food such as ramen noodle soups, said Chris Oliver, who most recently was a stay-at-home dad.
Everything, including the noodles, is made daily from scratch at the eatery he hopes to eventually expand into a brick-and-mortar location, said Oliver, a graduate of the Oregon Culinary School, in Portland, Ore.
His knowledge of the cuisine comes from the time he spent stationed in Japan with the Navy and from his wife, Nami Oliver, who is Japanese.
She encouraged him to start the venture partly because authentic Japanese restaurants are so rare in the region.
Slice of the Moon is at 424 Thain Road, but is moving soon to the Food Yard at 1101 Snake River Ave. Its hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Commercial development possible near Clarkston’s Albertsons
Land across the street from the Clarkston Albertsons has been rezoned from high-density residential to service commercial, the same designation as the shopping complex where the grocery store is located.
Clarkston’s city council finalized the change at a meeting last week. The property of Mulhouse LLC is at 416 and 420 Fifth St., said Clarkston Public Works Director Kevin Poole.
One lot has a rental house on it and the other is vacant, he said.
Mulhouse LLC has two other adjacent lots on the same block at 426 and 428 Fifth St., which have been service commercial for about five years, Poole said.
One has a rental house and the other is a house that has been converted to commercial space, he said.
Thomas Risley is listed as a governor of Mulhouse LLC in documents filed with the Washington Secretary of State Office.
What will happen with the properties in the future is still unfolding. The city hasn’t received any plans, Poole said.
Service commercial allows a variety of uses such as banks, hair salons, bowling alleys, car washes, stores and restaurants.
Agency warns of risks involving heat on the job
Drinking water and taking breaks in the shade are strategies workers can use to avoid heat-related illnesses.
That advice comes from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The agency recently issued a news release after high summer temperatures arrived in the area.
A total of 344 work-related deaths between 2011 and 2019 in the United States were because of environmental heat exposure, the agency reports.
The actual number could be higher, according to the agency, because of underreporting or misreporting fatalities as other causes such as heart attacks.
“Incorporating water, rest and shade can be the difference between ending the workday safely or suffering serious injuries or worse,” according to the news release.
Participants sought for chamber program
Applications for the eighth class of Leadership LC Valley are due Thursday.
The annual educational program is sponsored by Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce. It kicks off with a two-day retreat in September followed by seven sessions in which participants learn about topics such as manufacturing, law enforcement and education in the region. The cost is $900, which is forfeited if participants have more than two absences.
“Applicants ... will be expected to become active participants in advancing the community and making a positive contribution to the Lewis Clark Valley post graduation,” according to the application.
Additional information is available at lcvalleychamber.org/leadership.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com.