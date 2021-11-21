A dealership expansion under construction at Rogers Subaru at 1720 21st St. in Lewiston will include a dog park.
The dealership will use space where Mall 21 stood before it was recently demolished as part of the project. Rogers Subaru will be open throughout the renovation, which is anticipated to be done in late 2022.
A new showroom and service department are being built, adding more than 15,000 square feet to the business, according to a news release from Ryan Rogers, owner of Rogers Subaru.
Other upgrades include a new technical work area, larger customer lounge, customer work areas, remodeled service center with express and appointment lanes, and a new car wash.
“Subaru is a great brand and they helped us plan and design this expansion to better serve the customers throughout the (region),” he said.
Lewiston Orchards business moves to a location near Clearwater Paper
A north central Idaho hardware and lumber business has expanded in Lewiston with the acquisition of the Windows, Doors & More Store.
The former owners of the Windows, Doors & More Store, Ken Nearing and Bill Williams, sold their business to Will Crockett, the owner of Orofino Builders Supply, Clearwater Builders in Kamiah and Grangeville Builders, in September 2020.
Nearing is still working as a part-time consultant at the business, along with Mike Seale, a salesman, who joined the staff about six months after the business opened in 1998.
Crockett recently moved the Windows, Doors & More Store from the Lewiston Orchards to 3113 Main St.
The business continues to sell and install windows and doors for residences and commercial buildings.
A second part of the business has been added, with its own entrance, and it’s stocked with items frequently used by construction contractors such as lumber, plywood, Sheetrock and tools, said Harold Kerley, the manager of the Windows, Doors & More Store.
The new owners are selling the same high-quality products and striving to maintain the level of customer service that made the Windows, Doors & More Store a success, he said.
The staff will go on-site to measure for windows or doors before they are ordered, an approach that helps ensure they will fit when they arrive, Kerley said.
“If (customers) call, we go out and look and help them, the best we can,” he said.
The business is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Nez Perce Tourism wins national honor
A business founded three years ago by Stacia Morfin received an award for “Best Cultural Heritage Experience” from the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association.
The honor for Morfin’s venture, Nez Perce Tourism, was one of four given by the group this year to programs and professionals in the hospitality industry, according to a news release from the association.
“They perfectly exemplify how native cultural and heritage programs can attract visitors while celebrating their own heritage and culture,” according to the news release.
Based in Lewiston, Nez Perce Tourism has developed authentic experiences from the Nimiipuu perspective, including jet boat tours and Appaloosa horseback rides, according to the news release.
Morfin, 36, also has been honored as one of 40 Native Americans Under 40 by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development.
The recipients represent “the best and brightest emerging Indian Country leaders,” according to a news release from the National Center.
Morfin’s business won three contracts this year with American Cruise Lines that gave its passengers the option of taking one of her jet boat tours, hearing a narrative about Nimiipuu legends and language on a bus tour, and attending evening onboard performances.
American Cruise Lines is one of the companies that have overnight passenger vessels that call on Clarkston and other communities along the Snake and Columbia rivers.
Nez Perce Tourism operates Traditions Gift Shop in downtown Lewiston, which sells the work of tribal and regional artisans.
It has a 14-passenger van that customers can rent with or without a driver to go on excursions in the area and has earned certification to be a federal contractor. That part of the business is consulting on projects that are identifying and placing interpretive signs at certain areas with Nimiipuu place names within the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Morfin is working with the Nez Perce Tribe, Circle of Elders, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe and U.S. Forest Service staff to “ensure sacred and undisclosed place names are protected, while those appropriate to share with the public are promoted,” according to a Forest Service news release about that project.
Mankiller no longer serving as Nez Perce Tribe Enterprises executive officer
LAPWAI — Kermit Mankiller is no longer executive officer for Nez Perce Tribe Enterprises.
The Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee passed a resolution that released Mankiller from that role Oct. 26, according to a statement provided by Kayeloni Scott, a spokeswoman for the tribe.
Mankiller was promoted to the position about four years ago after handling the general management of the tribe’s nongaming enterprises for five years.
He was responsible for overseeing all of the Nez Perce Tribe’s ventures and their 275 employees. Among them are the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge and the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
“Although this was a difficult decision, when members of (NPTEC) run for and are elected to office, we take an oath to represent and serve the Nez Perce people to the best of our ability,” according to the statement. “We believe this to be an appropriate shift for the Nez Perce Tribe and the Enterprises.”
Nikoli Greene has been appointed as interim executive officer and a comprehensive search will be conducted for a permanent replacement.
“Greene has demonstrated exceptional initiative and dedication to the Tribe,” according to the statement. “We are fully confident in his abilities to guide the Enterprises forward during this transition and will fully support him in his new role.”
Exactly why NPTEC decided to reach its decision about Mankiller is unclear. Scott described the situation as a personnel matter and declined to provide details beyond what were in the statement.
Mankiller said he didn’t get a response to his request for an explanation. He plans to look for a job, preferably one not too far from his home in Sweetwater.
Tribal enterprises had “an unprecedented success” while he was there, with record profits in the fiscal years of 2019 and 2021, Mankiller said.
He did a lot of development with staff members during his tenure, putting them in a good position to help the businesses to continue to thrive in the future, he said.
“I enjoyed my experience,” Mankiller said.
Grants announced by Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation recently approved 10 Large Impact Grants totaling $620,950 to area nonprofit agencies, it announced last week.
The foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners. Its grants are meant to promote health, wellness or disease prevention within a three-state, nine-county area: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.
These are the grants that were recently announced:
Snake River Community Clinic, $69,500, for HEALER project (integrated health for the underserved).
Community Health Association of Spokane (doing business as CHAS Health), $39,000, for patient voucher program.
The Salvation Army, $75,000, for warming center.
LC Valley Youth Resource Center Inc., $75,000, for youth resource center.
Upper Clearwater Community Foundation, $75,000, for Kamiah Community Pool renovation.
WSU Foundation for Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University, $75,000, for Range Community Clinic Mobile Health Unit.
Twin County United Way, $30,000, for kindergarten readiness.
Garfield County Fire District 1, $32,000, for cardiac monitor.
Lewiston High School Health and Physical Education Department, $75,000, for Get Outside Modernizing Outdoor Recreation.
WSU for NWPB Northwest Public Broadcasting, $75,000, for health care reporting.
Plaid Friday scheduled this week in L-C Valley
Plaid is the theme of an event the Friday after Thanksgiving that encourages customers to patronize locally owned stores, eateries and wineries in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The first 50 shoppers to register at beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/plaid-friday will receive a bag with a map of participating venues, discounts and offers.
“Those donning plaid will be eligible for giveaways, discounts and other fun activities,” according to BDL’s website.
The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce is helping organize the event.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.