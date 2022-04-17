Blazer cartridges manufactured at CCI in Lewiston have been named the most frequently purchased handgun ammunition brand in an industry survey.
The 2021 “Hunting & Shooting Participation and Equipment Purchases Consumer Tracking Study” of Southwick Associates based the ranking on a survey of more than 11,000 hunters and recreational shooters, according to a news release by CCI’s parent company, Vista Outdoor.
“CCI is very proud of the continued popularity of Blazer Brass centerfire handgun ammunition,” said Handgun Ammunition Product Director Mike Holm in the news release. “We continue to push to provide consumers with a quality product that performs as well as consumers expect it to.”
Blazer wasn’t the only CCI brand to get noticed by the survey. The company’s rimfire ammunition ranked high in the rifle ammunition category, accounting for almost 6% of boxes purchased, according to the news release.
CCI/Speer is one of Lewiston’s largest employers.
New physician seeing patients at Moscow clinic
MOSCOW — Dr. Matthew Rice has joined Story Family Medicine in Moscow and is treating patients of all ages.
The 1993 graduate of Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa has practiced in a variety of settings during his career.
He has worked as an emergency room physician, at the Veterans Administration, at Indian Health Services and in rural clinics.
Rice’s approach is to treat his patients as he would his own family, which includes his wife, two grown daughters and six grandchildren.
Story Family Medicine is at 1150 Alturas Drive, Suite 101, Moscow. Patients can make appointments with Rice by calling (208) 310-7773.
New downtown Lewiston business produces marketing graphics
Creating logos is one of the specialties of Design by Kayla, a business that is debuting in downtown Lewiston.
The owner is Kayla Pettingill, who has been perfecting her skills since completing an online bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Southern New Hampshire University in 2019.
She built the business while earning a master’s degree in communications from the same institution and working at Art Uncorked Downtown, a Lewiston business.
One of her first accounts was Dynamic Physical Therapy in Lewiston, which continues to be a client.
The logos that Pettingill creates can be used in marketing or placed on a number of products she sells such as T-shirts, coffee mugs and koozies for aluminum cans.
Design by Kayla is at 523 Main St. Its hours are by appointment, available by calling (208) 553-2074.
Owner of mobile espresso business draws on experience as barista
Heath bits top the Candy Bar Mocha, one of the most popular drinks at Leaded Rose Coffee Co., a mobile espresso stand now operating in the Lewiston area.
Chocolate, caramel, two shots of espresso and whip cream go into the 16-ounce size that sells for $3.75.
“I like making up new items. It’s fun to experiment,” said Anna McGuire, who operates the business that is owned by her and her husband, Christopher McGuire.
Leaded Rose normally is at Lewis-Clark State College’s Schweitzer Career & Technical Center in Lewiston from about 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston from about 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
She gained experience working as a barista about 20 years ago in Mountain Home before her career went in a different direction.
For about 15 years, she did pre-employment, criminal background checks at a firm contracted by businesses to perform that work. She was laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when hiring ground to a halt.
About the same time, her husband, who has a full-time, active-duty assignment with the National Guard, was transferred from Coeur d’Alene to Lewiston.
Operating Leaded Rose Coffee is giving her a job she can coordinate with the schedules of their two sons, ages 9 and 14.
“It’s nice interacting with people after the last couple of years,” she said.
Area supermarkets seek new employees
Job interviews are being conducted from noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday this month at all Albertsons and Safeway stores in the region.
Applicants are asked to begin the hiring process online at albertsons.com/careers before stopping by the stores, according to a news release about the events, called “Walk-In Wednesdays.”
“There are hundreds of immediate openings at our stores across eastern Washington and northern Idaho,” according to a news release about the event. “We pride ourselves on creating an environment where our associates can learn and grow, with endless opportunities for advancement in all departments.”
Benefits can include paid training, flexible schedules, employee discounts at Safeway and Albertsons, paid vacation and holidays, according to the news release.
Study: Gen Z prizes workplace flexibility
PULLMAN — More than 50% of the youngest members of the workforce don’t believe a traditional 9-to-5 office setting is a fit for them.
That insight was shared in a recently released “Gen Z Spotlight Report” that came from the “Business in the Northwest Report from the Washington State University Carson College of Business.”
Other important findings about employees between the ages of 18 and 25 were:
79% said they only want to work for a company whose values align with their own, an increase of 9 percentage points from 2021.
77% are rethinking if they want to remain in their current job or switch to something else.
80% said they have what they need in their position to help their company be successful.
