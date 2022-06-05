Station 3 in Clarkston has gone out of business so the owner can put all of his effort into his Lewiston restaurant, Jollymore’s: A Dining Experience.
Washington state’s high wages and taxes, along with difficulty finding employees were factors in the decision to close the Clarkston restaurant that served dishes like burgers, sandwiches and bite-size steak, said Bill Jollymore.
“It’s just simple math,” he said. “You can make a nickel or two, but it’s just not worth it.”
Station 3 debuted in the 1970s and Jollymore acquired the business about nine years ago.
What will happen to the building at 916 Sixth St. where Station 3 is located is still being determined. Jollymore owns it and said he would consider selling it.
Parties on platters are the specialty of new Lewiston-Clarkston Valley venture
Roses and daisies join salami, citrus and melon sculpted to look like flowers on charcuterie trays Kenzie Puckett sells at her new online business.
She aims to make each one as delicious as it is photogenic, said Puckett, the owner of K.P. Charcuterie.
They usually feature a mix of savory foods like meats, vegetables, cheeses and crackers, along with sweet items like nuts and fruit, accompanied by toppings such as jam or honey, said Puckett, a literacy aide in the Lewiston School District and a barista.
Some are a combination of cold appetizers, while others have breakfast items with treats like muffins, croissants, bagels and fruit, she said.
She also creates charcuterie trays with themes for holidays like Father’s Day or using dishes shaped like letters to spell words such as “baby.” The smallest tray costs $50, and small letters start at $30 per letter, not including tray rental.
K.P. Charcuterie accepts orders through its website at kpcharcuterie.com. Puckett delivers to people’s homes or meets customers in pre-arranged locations in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
She has been perfecting her concepts since March, when she made her first charcuterie tray to eat while attending a mixed martial arts fight.
The components vary depending on what she can find in local stores.
“There are never going to be two of the same,” she said.
Former city of Lewiston employee joins the private sector
A retired city of Lewiston employee has opened a consulting business.
Jacqui Gilbert, 61, ended her almost 11-year career with the city of Lewiston as a grant writer at the end of November.
In her business, JC Consulting-ID, Gilbert said she can help any organization in the United States with federal grants.
The services include helping groups figure out what grants might be a good fit for their organizations, applying for and administering the grants.
Gilbert said she chose to retire because the COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to evaluate what was important. She decided that spending more time with family as well as traveling to places in the United States that she has never seen, like Boston and Mount Rushmore, were priorities.
The business is a good fit for her new lifestyle because she can work anywhere in the world, she said.
“My brain is too active and I still want to do good things,” Gilbert said.
The business can be contacted at jcconsulting.id@gmail.com.
Aquifer group hires new executive director
A University of Idaho alumna and fourth-generation Idahoan is the new executive director of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee.
Celine Acord will start in the position July 11. She has been interim deputy director of the current planning division for the city of Boise.
Acord has overseen the land-use entitlement process with the city of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission and been a project assistant for downtown development with Boise’s urban renewal agency.
She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from UI in landscape architecture and a certificate from the American Institute of Certified Planners.
The aquifer committee is a joint effort of Latah and Whitman counties, the cities of Moscow and Pullman, UI and Washington State University. The organization uses a collaborative data-driven approach to provide strategic, long-term water supply solutions for the Palouse Basin.
Stress-free moving is goal of new business
Elegant Interiors Furniture & Mattress, a regional chain, has added a business that specializes in moving, packing and storage.
The new venture will help individuals do jobs that range from rearranging two or three heavy pieces of furniture in the same house to packing and moving entire households of personal belongings, said TJ Dowdy, the owner of Elegant Interiors Furniture & Mattress and Elegant Moving-Packing-Storage.
The 40 years of experience Elegant Interiors has in selling furniture forms the foundation of its new enterprise, Dowdy said.
“To be successful in the retail furniture business, each piece of furniture must be delivered undamaged in a timely fashion,” according to a news release from the businesses.
The employees who do the moving understand the importance of their work, Dowdy said in the news release.
“We know your furniture and keepsakes have personal and aesthetic value,” he said.
“Our team is trained to take proper measures to make (moves) stress-free and damage free.”
The geographic area Elegant Moving-Packing-Storage serves includes Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, Grangeville, Orofino, Walla Walla, Palouse, Potlatch, Cheney, Asotin and Lapwai.
Elegant Interiors was founded in Oregon by Dowdy’s father 40 years ago. It now includes locations at 1313 Bridge St. in Clarkston, which opened about 15 years ago, 825 Main St. in Lewiston, as well as Oregon locations in La Grande and Baker City.
The telephone number for the moving, packing and storage business is (509) 295-8968.
Ammunition makers’ contribution going to Ukraine
Federal Ammunition and Remington Ammunition are sending $100,000 for crisis relief for citizens in the war-torn country of Ukraine.
The brands are part of Vista Outdoor, the parent company of the CCI/Speer ammunition making operations in Lewiston.
The money came from sales of T-shirts that feature the call out from the Ukrainian president seeking ammunition to assist in his country’s defense. Vista Outdoor responded with a million rounds, some of which were manufactured in Lewiston.
