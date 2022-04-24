An O’Reilly Auto Parts is destined for a vacant 1-acre lot near Clarkston’s Walmart. The plans have been submitted to the city of Clarkston for the 7,400-square-foot, singlestory building that would likely be finished by the middle of 2023, said Clarkston Public Works Director Kevin Poole.
It will be at 312 Fifth St., just near Mattress Firm, he said.
O’Reilly Auto Parts already has a presence in the region with locations in Lewiston, Pullman and Moscow.
Those stores are among 5,759 in 47 states and 25 ORMA stores in Mexico that have more than 81,000 employees. The business was founded in 1957 in Springfield, Mo.
New owners, new plans for vacant Moose Lodge
The former Moose Lodge in downtown Clarkston is being remodeled into a restaurant and sports bar.
Demolition is underway and a building permit has been issued for plumbing, which is part of the initial stage of the upgrade of the three-level building at 814 Sixth St., Poole said.
The property has changed hands several times since the Moose Lodge closed in September 2019, according to records at the Asotin County Assessor’s office.
Edwin and Alahna Contreras acquired it from the Moose in late September 2020 for $260,000. Victor and Dawna Dalosto purchased it from the Contrerases about a year later for $490,000, and the property changed hands again, going to Apogee Sports Bar and Restaurant LLC for $539,750 in mid-April.
The records show 7647 Snake River Road in Asotin as an address for Apogee. That address is a property owned by Vic and Dawna’s Hells Canyon Resort LLC.
Victor Dalosto is the registered agent of the resort, according to records filed with the Washington State Secretary of State.
Urgent care clinic to open in Lewiston
A space in Lewiston’s Nez Perce Plaza is being remodeled for an urgent care clinic.
Sterling Urgent Care will be the tenant at 2201 Thain Grade, according to the building permit application.
Sterling Medical is based in Idaho Falls. Its other Idaho locations are in South Idaho Falls, Burley, Hailey and Chubbuck, according to its website. It also has offices in North Logan and South Logan, Utah; and Evanston and Rock Springs, Wyo.
Its Idaho urgent care center accepts most insurance plans and offers a membership, according to its website. The prices, according to the website, start at $55 a month for an individual membership, which includes unlimited office visits, educational conferences and telehealth virtual visits. Prescriptions start at $10. X-rays and lab tests are $15 each.
Doggie Styles moves to downtown Lewiston site
A dog groomer with more than 30 years of experience has relocated her business to downtown Lewiston.
Doggie Styles is now at 109 New Sixth St. It moved there from temporary space at Tawny’s Tails in Lewiston after being on Thain Road in Lewiston since 2010.
The business provides baths, haircuts and toenail trimming for small dogs. Customers can drop off their animals at the curb if they don’t want to find parking.
The owner and groomer, Angela Bridges, said she was forced to move the venture when the building it was in sold last year.
The new location is working out well partly because of its proximity near one of the main routes to Clarkston’s Costco, she said.
Many of her customers are from out of town. They drop their dogs with her for grooming while they shop at the warehouse store, then pick them up on their way home.
The business is accepting new customers. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling (208) 553-8580.
Family recipes form backbone of new Mexican food stand
Made-from-scratch Mexican dishes are the specialty of a new mobile business operated by a mom and her two grown daughters.
Lola’s Red Hot Grill debuted last week on 4/20, selling its tacos and tamales in a parking lot near Canna4Life in Clarkston.
In coming months, it will be at special events like the Avista NAIA World Series at Lewis-Clark State College.
Pulled pork tacos with mango slaw and Mexican cheese and pork tamales with red sauce are two of its most popular items. Both sell for $2.50.
The business is operated by Susan Lopez, of Kennewick, and her daughters, Monica Mattozzi, of Clarkston, and Caitlin Lopez, of Kennewick.
“We cook a lot of food at home and so we thought we would give it a try,” the elder Lopez said.
The business name comes from Mattozzi’s childhood nickname. For reasons not entirely clear to the family, they called her Lola when she was growing up.
The elder Lopez is retired from working at Columbia Basin College, where she was an English as a second language assistant instructor.
Her two daughters are continuing at their jobs in addition to working for Lola’s Red Hot Grill. Mattozzi is a dental assistant at a Lewiston clinic and the younger Lopez is a Home Depot employee.
The business can be contacted by email at lolasredhotgrill@gmail.com.
Avista Foundation earmarks money for area hospitals
Two southeastern Washington hospitals will benefit from grants awarded by the Avista Foundation.
The organization gave $10,000 each to the Tri-State Hospital Foundation and the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation.
The Pullman hospital requested the money to purchase training simulation mannequins. The Clarkston hospital will use its money for its inpatient and dietary wing that’s under construction.
The money was part of $185,850 in donations to 31 not-for-profit groups in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana that the Avista Foundation announced last week.
The Avista Foundation has donated more than $12 million since its founding in 2002. The funds help people who are vulnerable or have limited incomes. They also support activities that improve the educational, economic or cultural vitality of communities.
The foundation is a separate nonprofit group established by Avista Corp. and doesn’t receive money from Avista Utilities or Alaska Electric Light and Power customers through rates.
