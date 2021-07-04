UNIONTOWN — The owners of the Red Barn Farms event center near Colton are opening Gone West RV in Uniontown.
The recreational vehicle park with 13 spaces is accepting reservations at gonewestrv.com and will debut July 19 on the north end of Uniontown just off U.S Highway 195.
All of its spots have water, sewer, power and wireless internet. Daily rates are typically $25 to $40.
Rates will rise on Washington State University football weekends, holidays and during other special events, said Kay Meyer, who owns the business with her husband, Ty Meyer, an agricultural manager for the Spokane Conservation District.
Guests will check in at an unmanned kiosk that accepts credit cards and can call the Meyers, who live in the vicinity, if they have questions. Beverages and snacks are sold on-site at vending machines.
“Security cameras have been placed throughout the property to create a safe environment,” said Meyer, who also has a full-time job as director of organizational change management for Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Gone West RV will complement their other venture, Red Barn Farms, she said.
Clients often ask about overnight accommodations when they book gatherings, Meyer said.
Similarly, a number of people participating in multiple-day events at the nearby Artisans at the Dahmen Barn would stay overnight in Uniontown if that option were available.
“Hopefully this can be one of the sparks or catalysts to help our little communities thrive,” she said.
Vista Outdoor executives take home millions
The annual pay of Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz more than tripled in his company’s most recent fiscal year where it posted record breaking earnings of $266 million.
Metz’s compensation package was valued at $14 million for the 2021 fiscal year that ended March 31.
The biggest share was $10.9 million in stock awards. He also received a salary of $1 million and a $2 million cash bonus.
That compares with fiscal year 2020, when his annual pay totaled $3.89 million. That year his salary was the same at $1 million, but his stock awards were $1.32 million, and his cash bonus was $1.4 million.
Vista Outdoor is the parent company of several ammunition makers, including CCI/Speer, one of Lewiston’s largest employers.
The company’s profits have soared with skyrocketing demand for ammunition amid civil unrest and renewed interest in outdoor activities.
Jason Vanderbrink, Vista Outdoor’s president of ammunition, saw his earnings more than double in fiscal year 2021 when he made $3.5 million, including a salary of $421,004, stock awards of $2.55 million and a cash bonus of $498,000.
The previous fiscal year his compensation was $1.23 million with a salary of $382,212, a bonus of $302,813, stock awards of $319,997 and another cash bonus of $187,000.
The pay of Vista Outdoor’s executives is based on analysis of what executives at similar companies with like responsibilities and skills earn, said Fred Ferguson, a spokesman for the company.
The stock awards are intended to align the interests of Vista’s executives with its shareholders, and the bonuses are given when the executives meet certain financial targets, Ferguson said.
Crumbl coming to Clarkston
Remodeling is underway to create a space for Crumbl cookie bakery at 440 Bridge St. in the same complex as the Clarkston Albertsons.
“We are just getting the build out started and we are, at minimum, a couple months away from opening,” according to an email from Crumbl.
The owners are a married Boise couple, who are first-time business owners relocating to the area for the store opening, according to the email.
Crumble was founded four years ago by Logan, Utah, cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, who wanted to create the world’s best chocolate chip cookie, according to Crumbl’s website.
They tested recipes in trials in which they asked customers at gas stations and grocery stores to tell them which of two cookies they preferred.
Chocolate chip cookies and chilled pink sugar cookies are always available. Additional cookie flavors rotate through the menu.
It has since grown into the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, with more than 200 bakeries in 32 states, including one in Coeur d’Alene and another in Richland, Wash., according to its website.
Lewiston hospital owner positions itself to grow
The company that owns St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is about to get bigger.
LifePoint Health, a network of hospitals in more than 80 communities, is acquiring Kindred HealthCare, a business that offers long-term acute care, rehabilitation and behavioral health around the country.
The deal is expected to be complete by the end of this year if it is approved by regulators and meets other closing conditions.
LifePoint, which is based in Brentwood, Tenn., anticipates the transaction will improve health care outcomes and access without increasing costs for patients, according to a news release about the transaction.
Kindred has established partnerships with leading hospitals across the country, according to the news release.
“This joint venture strategy has enabled Kindred to expand into new geographies, while enhancing access to value-based healthcare services,” the news release said “Together LifeCare and Kindred will continue advancing this strategy, capitalizing on their combined resources and expertise to partner with respected health systems, payers and other providers to offer services in areas where they do not currently operate.”
LifePoint is expected to invest $1.5 billion in the communities the combined company will serve. The money will pay for “personal and professional growth” of its employees, especially nurses and frontline staff, along with capital projects to improve health care delivery and access.
BDL executive director departs after half year
Carolyn Honeycutt, the executive director of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, is leaving the post Thursday after six months.
Honeycutt is moving to Twisp, Wash., with her significant other, Creech Hardee, who joined the nonprofit economic development organization at the same time and was the part-time events and promotions coordinator.
Honeycutt became familiar with BDL when she was the group’s interim, part-time executive director while working as a consultant in Ellensburg.
She will help BDL until someone is found to replace her, including doing its books for free until the end of the year if necessary, Honeycutt said.
“We both decided it’s time we slow down and enjoy life a little bit,” said Honeycutt, who will do accounting online after she relocates.
“It wasn’t anything that happened,” she said. “It was just more of a personal decision.”
BDL is accepting applications for Honeycutt’s job.
“We’re very interested in finding a local person,” she said. “I think that having those connections in town really helps.”
Honeycutt’s work has been visible in a number of ways during her tenure.
She introduced a new event, Ladies Day Out, in May and revived Crazy Days in June, which attracted more than 1,000 people to the commercial district.
“It was fun to bring back an event that had all that nostalgia with it,” she said.
She also created a map of downtown Lewiston’s stores and restaurants with a QR code that links to a Google map with all downtown businesses. It’s available at downtown businesses and tourism organizations.
Healthcare foundation awards grants
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation recently announced the recipients of 25 more “Fast-Track” small grants.
Overall, the foundation has awarded about $500,000 to 65 organizations in this year’s round of small grants.
The money is intended to promote the health and wellness of residents in the nine-county region of Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.
The foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center became a private business. Idaho Trust Bank is the trustee of the foundation.
The organizations, amounts and purposes of the grants announced this month are:
• American Association of Respiratory Care in Lewiston, $10,000, operating costs to assist clients.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1443, in Clarkston, $10,000, veterans center computer services.
• Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest in Lewiston, $10,000, services for a seven-county area.
• Latah Recovery Center in Moscow, $2,500, remodel of recovery community center.
• Clearwater County Ambulance in Orofino, $9,800, cardiac monitor mounting.
• Friends of the Neill Public Library in Pullman, $7,500, hot spot loan program.
• Office Moms & Dads in Vancouver, Wash., $5,000, support of children entering foster care in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
• Salmon River Senior Citizens Inc. in Riggins, $3,300, building expansion equipment.
• Colfax Rotary Club, $2,750, softball field fencing.
• Union Gospel Mission Association of Spokane, $7,500, crisis shelter in Lewiston.
• Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association in Orofino, $10,000 for automated external defibrillators for camps and vehicles.
• Whitman Community Hospital Auxiliary, Cofax, $5,000, Ease the Squeeze program.
• Pullman Senior Citizens Association, $9,000, general operations, van lease and newsletter production.
• Clearwater Economic Development Association/Clearwater Basin Youth Conservative Corps, Lewiston, $2,925, first aid and CPR certifications.
• City of Asotin Fire Department, $9,000 automated external defibrillators updates and replacements.
• Clearwater Quick Response Unit in Clearwater, $1,549, new safety equipment.
• Northwest Infant Survival and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Alliance, Coeur d’Alene, $7,500 for safe start and safe sleep for Northwest babies.
• Rotary Foundation of Wallowa County in Enterprise, $9,418, place and support automated external defibrillators for Imnaha responders.
• Garfield County Christian Youth Program in Pomeroy, $4,500, safety improvement project.
• Friends of Phillips Farm Inc. in Moscow, $6,000, Walk in the Woods for Wellness project.
• Friends on the Parks in Colfax, $5,000, Frisbee golf course project.
• Latah Alliance on Mental Illness in Moscow, $6,500, mental health advocacy.
• Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens in Moscow, $4,747, kitchen upgrades for meal program.
• Lewiston City Library, $4,764, library access.
• First Steps 4 Life Recovery in Lewiston, $10,000, Ruins 2 Recovery program.
