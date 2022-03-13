Ammunition manufactured in Lewiston is on its way to Ukraine.
CCI and Speer in Lewiston, along with Remington and Federal Ammunition, are donating a total of a million rounds of ammunition to the Ukraine armed forces, according to a news release from Vista Outdoor.
All of the bullet-manufacturing companies are part of Vista Outdoor’s sporting products segment.
Ukraine’s military has been a customer of Federal, CCI and Speer for years and the donation is intended to meet the call of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more ammunition, according to the news release.
“The war in Ukraine has displaced millions of citizens and exposed average people to the horrors of war,” said Jason Vanderbrink, president of Remington, CCI, Speer and Federal Ammunition, in the news release.
“Supporting the relief effort is a crucial element of the global response and we are proud to do our part,” he said.
“It underscores how critical the Second Amendment is in America and highlights the importance of the ability of American manufacturers to supply our allies with ammunition,” Vanderbrink continued. “We have long supported Ukrainian armed forces and we will continue to do so in this global cause to unite for democracy.”
Schweitzer Engineering, region’s largest private employer, promotes executives
PULLMAN — Four executives at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories headquarters in Pullman have been promoted.
Stacey Doty is now chief people officer, a newly created position. She has been with SEL since 2002, most recently as senior vice president of human resources.
Stephanie Schweitzer was named chief marketing and communications officer, another newly created position, after serving as senior vice president of marketing and communications. She joined SEL in 2002 and is the daughter of Edmund O. Schweitzer III, SEL’s founder, president and chief technology officer.
Nicholas Seeley, the former senior engineering director of infrastructure defense, was promoted to vice president of infrastructure defense, another newly created position, where he will focus on government and cybersecurity.
Doty, the younger Schweitzer and Seeley report to SEL CEO Dave Whitehead.
Normann Fischer is moving into the role of vice president of research and development. A holder of more than 30 patents, Fischer was previously a distinguished engineer.
Fischer will report to Ryan Bradetich, senior vice president of research and development.
SEL is the largest private employer in the region, with 2,400 employees in Pullman and 650 staff members in Lewiston.
The company invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world. The technology prevents blackouts and improves power system reliability and safety while reducing costs.
Former Lewiston Wells Fargo property changes hands
P1FCU has acquired a former location of Wells Fargo in the Lewiston Orchards.
The credit union bought the 2,720-square-foot building at 303 Thain Road on a little more than half an acre from Wells Fargo in a deal that closed Nov. 5, according to the Nez Perce County Assessor’s Office.
Wells Fargo closed its Lewiston Orchards location in July, but continues to have a number of brick-and-mortar branches in north central Idaho, including one in downtown Lewiston.
There’s no word yet from P1FCU on any plans for the property.
Firm hired to help in manager search at Lewiston, Clarkston ports
Prothman, a firm in Issaquah, Wash., has been hired to help in the search for new managers at the Port of Lewiston and the Port of Clarkston.
The Port of Lewiston’s search for a new manager is continuing after only six candidates applied by a previous Jan. 28 deadline.
The port is looking for a new manager because present Manager David Doeringsfeld is retiring in February of next year.
The firm is receiving a base fee of $19,500 plus expenses in exchange for its assistance, Doeringsfeld said.
The pay for his successor position will be between $100,000 and $135,000 depending on experience, according to the job listing on Prothman’s website.
The responsibilities include directing the day-to-day port operations, handling projects and facilitating “positive” relationships with tenants, customers and community groups.
The new deadline to submit an application is April 10, the same day applications close for a new executive director at the Port of Clarkston. Its port manager, Wanda Keefer, also is retiring. Her last day is Aug. 31.
The annual pay for the Clarkston position would be similar, $100,000 to $125,000 a year, according to Prothman’s job listing.
The executive director of the Port of Clarkston directs day-to-day activities at the port and supports industry in a variety of ways, such as coordinating construction and leasing of facilities for business, according to the job listing.
Rivaura white wine receives award
A Juliaetta-area winery has won recognition from Wine Business Monthly.
Viognier from Rivaura Winery, which was founded by members of the Hewett family in 2014, was one of nine wines named a hot brand for 2021 by the publication.
“The viognier is grown on a cooler site within the property, and the Hewetts let it ripen a bit later into the year, giving it riper notes of banana, alongside the more expected notes of orange blossom, honeysuckle and even saffron,” according to a story in Wine Press Monthly about the selection.
Local litigator becomes author
A Clarkston attorney has written a book about avoiding and navigating the legal system.
The work by Neil Cox has 18 stories that explore the most common types of legal issues such as divorce, child custody and drug addiction through a Christian lens.
Each one is prefaced by a Bible verse and followed by analysis, suggestions for next steps and resources.
The title of the book is “Hope Lines: 18 stories of Families in Trouble and the Help They Need in Spirit, Sense and Law!”
The paperback book is being sold through venues such as neilpresleycox.com/hopelines.html in a downloadable PDF for $19.97 and on Amazon in paperback for $16.65 and on Kindle for $4.95.