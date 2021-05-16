Christine Vickers Tucker is taking a new seat on the Clearwater Paper board of directors Tuesday.
Vickers Tucker is vice president and general manager of the professional products business at the Clorox Company and has led Clorox’s professional products company since October 2014, according to a Clearwater Paper news release.
Clorox is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. Vickers Tucker was in financial services before going to work for Clorox, where she held various managerial, sales and marketing positions, starting with associate marketing manager at Hidden Valley, Clorox Bleach, Pine-Sol brands in 1995.
The board, which has one other woman, Ann Nelson, a retired lead audit partner of KPMG, is committed to diversity, Chairman Alexander Toeldte said in the news release.
Toeldte is the chairman of Jitasa, a provider of accounting and financial management services for not-for-profit organizations.
“(Vickers Tucker’s) deep knowledge of and experience with professional and consumer products, business-to-business sales and marketing and manufacturing operations will be invaluable to Clearwater Paper,” Toeldte said.
The six other board members are Clearwater Paper President and CEO Arsen Kitch; executive vice president and CFO of the H.B. Fuller Company, John Corkrean; retired vice president of human resources and corporate services at Chevron, Joe Laymon; former ConAgra Foods consultant Kevin Hunt; retired president and CEO of Neenah, John O’Donnell; and retired senior vice president and CFO of Precision Castparts Corp., William Larsson.
Directors, other than Kitch, receive a $70,000 annual retainer fee. They also get additional compensation such as yearly retainers for serving on or chairing board committees and travel expenses for board activities, according to documents filed with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
They oversee Clearwater Paper, one of Lewiston’s largest employers. The maker of tissue and paperboard has a staff of 1,300 people in Lewiston, where its largest manufacturing complex is located.
Joseph Gish selected for Lewiston airport board
Former Horizon Airlines captain Joseph Gish has been appointed to a vacant seat on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board.
A retired Navy commander, Gish served on the board for a few months in 2018. He also worked at Boeing in a variety of roles, including as a cost account manager.
Gish was one of four finalists, who were interviewed by board members at a Tuesday meeting where he was selected.
The other finalists were Daniel Aherin, Mark Ridinger and Jack DeWenter. Beth Beddingfield, Carleton Waldrop, Darlene Lambert, Kane Tippett, Brytten Blewett, Heather Rogers, Kevin Nill and Mary Jane Oatman also sought the seat.
The airport board appoints one of its five members. Lewiston’s city council and the Nez Perce County Commission each appoint two members. The airport is owned by the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County.
California-based firm providing emergency room doctors at Tri-State
Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston has begun contracting with VEP Healthcare, a firm based in Concord, Calif., to provide emergency room physicians.
The service previously was provided by Clarkston Emergency Physicians, according to an email from Tri-State.
VEP Healthcare is one of the 10 largest emergency medicine groups in the United States and serves more than 1 million patients per year, according to the email. It has been in business more than 40 years.
Tri-State’s emergency room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, caring for patients of all ages.
Free food part of Applebee’s hiring event
Applebee’s is giving away hors d’oeuvres to those 18 and older who interview for jobs between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday at locations throughout the country, including Lewiston.
The restaurant at 2235 Thain Grade is one of the locations in the chain participating in an “Apps for Apps” event that has a goal of hiring 10,000 employees, according to a news release from Applebee’s.
Participants can schedule interviews at applebees.com/careers or walk in on the day of the event to qualify for a voucher for a free appetizer.
Openings include full-time and part-time positions such as hosts, servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers and managers. All of the jobs have opportunities for promotions.
The restaurant’s push to hire comes at a time when numerous employers throughout the region have job openings.
Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the state will end its participation in all federal coronavirus pandemic unemployment compensation programs June 19, including a weekly supplement of $300.
Some believe the extra money is encouraging people to stay at home, rather than seek work. Economic experts believe a number of factors are in play, such as concerns about becoming infected with COVID-19, difficulty in getting child care, and, in this area, an aging population.
Coffee company founder’s contribution will help veterans at UI
MOSCOW — Black Rifle Coffee Company founder and CEO Evan Hafer contributed $50,000 to Operation Education, a University of Idaho scholarship program for veterans.
A Lewiston High School graduate, Hafer attended UI and spent 20 years in the Army, mostly as a green beret, before opening Black Rifle Coffee Company, which is based in Salt Lake City, according to a story on the UI website.
Operation Education helps veterans pay for expenses such as tuition, medical care and day care.
Financial services business locates in downtown Lewiston
Future Fortune Enterprises, a business founded in a Clarkston woman’s home, recently moved to a commercial location at 635 Main St. in Lewiston.
The business offers tax preparation, home loans, life insurance and financial education, providing information on topics such as ways to rebuild credit scores, said Nicole Teigen, who owns the business with her fiance, Deondrae Carter.
Each of the services is offered through an affiliation with a national vendor. Carter, who was most recently a carpenter, handles tax preparation and is a virtual store owner with One Stop Taxes, a national franchise, Teigen said.
Before opening the business in October 2020, she learned about repairing credit scores after she got behind on her own bills when she was caring for her grandparents.
Teigen previously owned other businesses, including one that offered cleaning services, she said.
Future Fortune Enterprises is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
