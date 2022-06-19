A paved lot has replaced the fire-damaged buildings that housed Emperor of India King Thai Restaurant in downtown Lewiston.
The lot is part of a $143,156 project that was completed after the Lewiston City Council declared the buildings at 858 and 854 Main St. a nuisance following a 2019 fire, according to emails from Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and Finance Director and Treasurer Aimee Gordon.
The city entered an agreement with Crea Construction to do the work, which involved dismantling the buildings as well as towing, storing and returning vehicles that were on the site, Johnson said.
The city sent the bill to the property owner, Top Restaurant Investment LLC, attention Praveen Khurana, who is listed as manager of that company in documents filed with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
As of Wednesday, it had not been paid and will be considered delinquent if it’s not paid by July 1, Gordon said.
“The property owner will receive one more request for payment after July 1, which will provide a final date payment will be accepted prior to certifying to the Nez Perce County Tax Collector to be placed on the tax roll and collected in the same manner as property taxes,” Gordon said.
How the property will be used in the future is not clear. It is located in Lewiston’s central commercial zone that has 16 outright uses, such as stores, hotels, financial institutions, restaurants, professional offices, wineries and breweries.
Competition high for employees in region
One to two jobs are available for every person seeking work in north central Idaho in one of the tightest labor markets the area has ever faced.
“It’s unprecedented,” said Lisa Grigg, an economist for the Idaho Department of Labor who covers north central Idaho.
The unemployment rate in the region is running at 2 to 2.5%, she said.
Wages are rising and vacancies are often being filled by one employer recruiting a worker away from another employer, Grigg said.
Typically anyone who has the ability and desire to work can find a job, unless they lack transportation, child care or, in the case of people relocating from outside the area, affordable housing, she said.
“There are not people sitting at home waiting for their phone to ring,” she said.
Area employer pays top executives millions
Vista Outdoor’s top executives are continuing to take home millions.
The compensation package of company CEO Chris Metz was $12.5 million in the 2022 fiscal year.
The biggest portion was a stock award of $8.53 million, according to the Vista Outdoor’s proxy statement filed this month with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
Metz also received nonequity incentive plan compensation of $2.64 million and a salary of $1.2 million.
What Metz made in fiscal year 2022 is down from fiscal year 2021 when his compensation package was valued at $14 million.
Vista Outdoor earned $437 million in the 2022 fiscal year that ended March 31 and $266 million in the previous fiscal year that ended on the same date in 2021.
The business is the parent company of 49 brands including Lewiston’s CCI/Speer ammunition making operations.
The company’s president of ammunition, Jason Vanderbrink, had a compensation package of $2.55 million in the 2022 fiscal year, down from $3.51 million in the 2021 fiscal year.
Valley Vision looking for new executive
The salary for the new president and CEO of Valley Vision will be between $90,000-$125,000 per year, plus benefits.
The position at the public-private economic development group started being advertised last week because Scott Corbitt is leaving Valley Vision to become general manager of the Port of Lewiston.
The responsibilities of Valley Vision’s president and CEO include developing relationships with companies that might locate operations in the area and helping the region’s businesses with retention and expansion of jobs, according to the job posting.
The organization wants someone with a college degree or equivalent experience and at least three years of experience working in a similar capacity.
Letters of interest and resumes are due July 1 at vvision@lewiston.com.
New labor economist has private-sector experience
The career of a north central Idaho winery co-owner is taking a new direction.
Lisa Grigg, who owns Jovinea Cellars with her husband, Michael Grigg, became an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor at the start of the year covering north central Idaho.
The position at the Idaho Department of Labor was previously held by Kathryn Tacke, who died a year ago after more than a decade in the job.
Grigg continues to be the joint winemaker with her husband at Jovinea, but he now is overseeing the tasting room duties she previously had handled.
The tasting room at 301 Main St., Suite 106, in Morgans’ Alley is now open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday instead of being open four days a week.
Grigg brings a variety of experience to her new job.
She has a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics. She spent 10 years as an investment officer with the state of Washington helping determine how to invest $80 billion in the retirement fund that covers the state’s public employees as well as other state assets like university endowment funds.
Each fund had different rules, goals and timelines, she said.
She and her husband also were owners of a property management company for four years prior to opening the winery.
Gift shop in downtown Lewiston is on the market
Idaho Memories Gift & Souvenir Shop at downtown Lewiston’s Newberry Square is on the market for $89,500.
The store carries gourmet huckleberry foods and T-shirts featuring Idaho logos as well as jewelry, leather goods and other items crafted by regional artisans.
“I’m retiring, so I’m looking for the perfect person who wants to run this cute, little, profitable store,” said Vikky Ross, who owns the business with her husband, John Ross.
The business will operate until she finds a buyer. She is willing to help a new owner as a consultant for a certain length of time.
The store has thrived for a number of reasons, Ross said.
She and her employees learned about Idaho history so they can answer questions locals and tourists ask about Polly Bemis, Hells Canyon and Chief Timothy.
The shop is convenient for people on their way to parties. They can buy a present and a card, then package it in complimentary gift bags in minutes, Ross said.
Opening Idaho Memories Gifts & Souvenirs is one of a number of contributions Ross and her twin sister, Nikky Hites, have made to downtown Lewiston.
They owned Morgans’ Alley until last month, when they sold it to Branden Beier. They also are the owners of Newberry Square, a property they renovated and have no plans to sell.
