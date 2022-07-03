A Lewiston bar where attorneys often rub shoulders with motorcyclists is under new ownership.
“I like that we have such a diverse clientele,” said Greta Clark, who acquired a stake in the Wrangler Bullroom on June 1 after managing it for four years.
Her business partner and significant other is Russell “Rusty” Mattson, an Orofino native who is known for being in area bands like Brick, Avalanche, Full Haus and Headwind.
The previous owner was 21st Street Club LLC, which lists its address as Grangeville, in documents filed with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. Dave Blewett and Robert Blewett are members of the limited liability company, according to the documents.
In Clark’s time at the Wrangler Bullroom, she has cultivated making a variety of people feel comfortable by how she runs the business, she said.
The Wrangler and the Bullroom both have full bars. Smoking is allowed at the Wrangler, which is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week, featuring karaoke Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
The Bullroom is nonsmoking and has shorter hours. It’s open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, hosting live bands those nights, except if they fall on Christmas. The rest of the week, it opens at 11 a.m. and closes when the crowd thins.
Brick, Mattson’s present band, often is in the lineup when he isn’t in Alaska, where he works full time as a crane operator.
All customers can order from a menu with made-from-scratch dishes. One is a plate-sized chicken-fried steak that’s pounded and breaded on site. Another is chicken alfredo that is made to order.
Clark has worked in the hospitality industry for decades. In the late 1980s, she ran a restaurant called Dutch Oven on Lewiston’s 21st Street, next door to what was then the Corner Pocket and is now a Salvation Army thrift store.
She managed Big City Bagels about 20 years ago, when Robert Blewett was one of the owners.
More recently, she lived in Elk River. There, she owned the City Corner Club and then the Log Inn Bar & Restaurant, which had another partner.
After her husband’s death, she returned to Lewiston at the request of her grown children, who live here, and she was approached by Blewett to take the job at the Wrangler Bullroom.
Delta cuts third Salt Lake City arrival and departure in Lewiston
A pilot shortage prompted Delta Airlines to drop an expansion to its Salt Lake City and Lewiston schedule less than a month after it was introduced.
That update was provided at a recent meeting of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board.
The airline had no trouble filling the seats on the new midday arrival and departure that provided nonstop service between Lewiston and Salt Lake City, said Airport Director Mike Isaacs. Those flights were always at least 90% full after they debuted in May, he said.
Delta is maintaining a mid-morning and an evening arrival as well as an early morning and a mid-morning departure between Lewiston and Salt Lake City. Those are in addition to direct flights between Lewiston and Denver on United that were added in October.
As of the end of May, 16,550 passengers have boarded flights from Lewiston heading to Salt Lake City or to Denver in 2022, roughly twice as many as from the same time last year.
Labor force data firm in Moscow rebrands itself as Lightcast
MOSCOW — Lightcast is the new name of the business previously called Emsi Burning Glass.
Headquartered in Moscow and Boston, Emsi Burning Glass was formed in 2021 with the merger of Emsi and Burning Glass Technologies.
The business has more than 250 employees in Moscow, who work in a 70,000-square-foot, four-story building in the northwest part of the community’s downtown.
Lightcast provides global labor market data, analytics and strategic insights that help communities, corporations and schools make informed decisions to navigate “the increasingly complex world of work,” according to a Lightcast news release.
The business maintains a database of more than 1 billion job postings and career profiles.
Lewiston farm ground could be developed
More residences could be constructed near Beacon Christian School in Lewiston.
The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a request by McCann Ranch & Livestock Co. to rezone 2.45 acres at the corner of Stewart Avenue and Sixth Street from agricultural transitional to low-density residential.
The property has space for as many as 18 dwelling units, according to a report completed by Katie Hollingshead, Lewiston’s assistant planner.
Big skies welcome Rimrock Inn guests
ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Expansive views of the night sky are a highlight at the Rimrock Inn that is open this summer following limited hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inn describes itself as a “glamping resort” that is about one hour and 20 minutes south of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley by car.
It features three outdoor tipis and an indoor room with a private deck overlooking Joseph Creek Canyon. Breakfast is included in the price of overnight stays. Rates start at $175 per night for weekdays and vary with each accommodation.
The constellation of the Milky Way is among the thousands of stars visible from the Rimrock Inn, where guests can see sky events like the Perseid meteor shower and sometimes hear the hoots of owls and the howls of coyotes in the distance, according to a news release from the business.
The Rimrock Inn serves dinner seven days a week for its overnight guests, at an added price, and accepts reservations for other customers Thursday through Sunday. The menu features grilled steak, hand-breaded shrimp and salmon.
The business is owned by Kim Carlston and her husband, Cabot Carlston, the chef, who works as a junior high school science teacher most of the year. The Carlstons live in Ashland, Ore., and their grown son, Tristan Carlston, helps operate the venture in the summer.
Additional information about the Rimrock Inn is available at rimrockoregon.com.
Discounted merchandise an element of Pullman event
PULLMAN — Sidewalk sales will be a part of Crazy Days when the event returns to downtown Pullman on July 14-16.
Crazy Days is an annual event organized by Mitch Chandler of Neill’s Flowers and Gifts on Main Street. Downtown businesses that would like to participate can call Chandler at (509) 334-3545 for additional information.
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Pullman Association are co-sponsors.
The Thursday of Crazy Days will coincide with the Pullman Chamber’s Music on Main series, which will feature the band Soulstice from 6-8 p.m. in Pine Street Plaza in a family-friendly performance.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The July co-sponsor of Music on Main is the Kiwanis Club of Pullman.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.