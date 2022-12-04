As Amazon shrinks, some workers’ last day comes two days before Christmas

An Amazon Prime truck is driven in Pacifica, Calif., in 2020. Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.

 Jeff Chiu/Associated Press file

SEATTLE — Some employees in Amazon’s human resources department will clock out for the last time on Dec. 23, part of a broad push by the Seattle-based company to shrink its corporate workforce by 3% in coming months.

Amazon began cutting jobs this month, the first of a string of layoffs that is expected to reach about 10,000 workers. HR workers were offered voluntary buyouts the company put forward at the same time it began layoffs in other divisions.

Tags

Recommended for you