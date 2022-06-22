Blast from the Past / 2002: CHS class of ’62 reunites

Members of the Clarkston High School class of 1962 gathered at the Clarkston Country Club in 2002 for a group photo at their 40th reunion. The class held its 60th reunion Monday and Tuesday. Pictured are: seated in front from left, Jeff Green, John Stalter, Betty (Schreiber) Manchester; first row: Dennis M. Johnson, Jim Storey, Freda Davidson, Vicki (Jechort) Baker, Bev (Whittman) Lang, Donna (Slocum) Scott, Shirley (Freeman) Osburn, Donna (Huminsky) Hayes, Billie Rae (Salisbury) Gehres, Caroline (Stratton) Onstot, Anita (Vowell) Bader, Linda (Hood) Kain, Wilda (Forthman) Frank, Millie (Smith) Haughton, Carolyn (Beard) Culter, Darlene (Delph) Puyear, Denny Plunkett; second row: Dick Snow, Keith Sattler, Don Meyers, Lenny Skelton, David Taylor, Bud Cahill, Steve Roy, Ruth (McConnell) Beck, Sandy (King) Howe, Sara (Blakkolb) Cranston, Judy (Usher) James, Linda McFarland, Bekki (Hove) Lukens, Chani Melcher, Verna (Armstrong) Faris, Brenda (Bennett) Lidstone, Bonita (Gebhardt) Dixon, Dick Ells, Joe Harvey, Dennis W. Johnson; third row: Jerry Schneider, Roy Storey, Bill Johnson, Vern Renshaw, Gary Munson, Ed Fisk, Gary Haas, Eugene Edgar, Larry Jenkins, Dick Walker, Duane Beck, Darrell Gamet, Lee Pitner, Dave Schneckloth, Mike Paris, Lynn Kuehn, Chris Peterson, Ron Adamson, Reed Hansen. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
