Blast from the Past / 1987: Kendrick High School 30th reunion

Members of the Kendrick High School class of 1957 gathered at the Moscow Eagles for their 30th reunion in 1987. Pictured are, back row from left: Freida Bamberry, Daisy Groseclose, Fred Lohman; middle row: Chuck Cuddy, Darrell Brocke, Wanda Peters, Karen Nelson; front row: Al Chelberg, Marge Ingle. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill.
