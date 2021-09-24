Three anglers stand and watch their lines intently as they fish in this Barry Kough photo published in the March 5, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. The trio were fishing the waters of the North Fork of the Clearwater River below Cwarshak Dam near Orofino. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1979: Trying their luck on the North Fork
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.