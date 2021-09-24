Blast from the Past / 1979: Trying their luck on the North Fork

Barry Kough/TribuneThree anglers stand and watch their lines intently as they fish in this Barry Kough photo published in the March 5, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. The trio were fishing the waters of the North Fork of the Clearwater River below Dworshak Dam near Orofino. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

