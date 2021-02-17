Mary Eggleston mixes up some goodies in her Lewiston kitchen in this photo by Roy C. Woods published in the Nov. 4, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. She was general chairwoman that year of the Lewiston First United Methodist Church’s annual country fair, which featured as one of its fundraiser items a cookbook titled “Country Sampler,” according to the accompanying story by longtime Tribune food columnist Sula Keeling. The book was compiled by members and friends of the church’s women’s group, and proceeds from its sale as well as the entire fair would go toward the building fund. Eggleston was planning to bring Oatmeal Chip Cookies and Chocolate Peanut Butter Drops to the fair, and both recipes were included in the cookbook as well as in Keeling’s column. Other recipes published with the photo included Cranberry Banana Bread and Taco Salad. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1976: She’s baking for the building fund
