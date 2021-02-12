Standing in his Clarkston workshop, Chris Eilertsen looks over one of the estimated 225 violins he has made in this photo published in the May 22, 1970, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. Eilertsen was preparing to retire from his craft, which also included violin repair, at the end of May after working at it for 20 years. Eilertsen was born in Norway, the accompanying story said, where he began learning his trade, and continued plying it after arriving in the United States in 1907. He lived in a variety of Pacific Northwest cities before settling in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1970: Violin maker hangs up his bow
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region