Blast from the Past / 1970: Leading the Roundup Parade

Jesse Redheart of Spalding (left) and Terry George of Lewiston rode side by side in the annual Lewiston Roundup Parade in this Arthur E. Andrews photo published on the front page of the Sept. 13, 1970, Lewiston Tribune. Redheart, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, was the grand marshal for the Sept. 12 parade, riding his Appaloosa gelding named Easter Bar, and George was the 1969 Roundup Queen, carrying the American flag. Terry (George) Reeves, now of Asotin, celebrates her 70th birthday this month, according to her mother, Shirley Halleen of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. According to the accompanying story, the crowd of spectators lining the parade route under sunny skies was estimated at 10,000. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region