Blast from the Past / 1967: The finishing touches on a remodel

A highway construction crew works on the Lenore Bridge across the Clearwater River as it was reopened to one-way traffic in this photo published in the July 20, 1967, Lewiston Tribune. Several loaded grain trucks moved across it during the day July 19, according to the photo caption, and farmers commented they were pleased with the reopening as it coincided with the beginning of harvest in the area. The Nez Perce County bridge had been closed since June 13 for a remodeling required because of an adjacent Idaho State Highway Department project to widen and straighten U.S. Highway 12. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

A highway construction crew works on the Lenore Bridge across the Clearwater River as it was reopened to one-way traffic in this photo published in the July 20, 1967, Lewiston Tribune. Several loaded grain trucks moved across it during the day July 19, according to the photo caption, and farmers commented they were pleased with the reopening as it coincided with the beginning of harvest in the area. The Nez Perce County bridge had been closed since June 13 for a remodeling required because of an adjacent Idaho State Highway Department project to widen and straighten U.S. Highway 12. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags