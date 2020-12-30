Blast from the Past / 1963: An Idaho centennial welcome

Idaho Gov. Robert E. Smylie grins at the photographer as he puts the final touches on a “red carpet” of welcome atop the surface on the Lewiston Spiral Highway in this photo published in the May 4, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. Lewiston’s was the first of many “red carpet” welcome signs — white lettering on bright red paint — which would be painted on highways entering the state to welcome visitors in observance of Idaho’s territorial centennial, according to a story that accompanied the photo. Also in the photo were the flaggers holding stop signs to assist with traffic control: Sharon Poston (left), the 1963 Lewiston Roundup queen, and Janet Sullivan, Miss Lewiston of 1963. After completing his “road work,” Smylie “pulled off the white coveralls, got into his suit jacket, shook hands with about 15 who complimented him on a ‘fine job,’ and motored down the Spiral Highway to catch an airplane for Boise,” according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
