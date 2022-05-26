Blast from the Past / 1961: Science projects fill Jenifer gym

The Jenifer Junior High School gym in Lewiston holds many of the approximately 420 projects entered in the annual two-day science-mathmatics fair shown in this photo published in the March 25, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. After 20 judges inspected the projects, 54 youths in grades 1-12 were named as winners in their divisions, according to an accompanying story. Students from five counties in north central Idaho entered the event sponsored by the Science-Mathematics Teachers Association of District No. 2, and organizers estimated 2,000 people attended the fair on its first day. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

