Blast from the Past / 1961: A newly remodeled room at the library

During an open house, Lewiston Mayor Marvin Dean fills cups with punch in the newly remodeled basement of Lewiston's Carnegie Library in this photo published in the June 21, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. The remodeling project was started by the Lewiston Lions Club, according to an accompanying story. Outgoing Lions Club President Norman Purviance said the group began work March 7 on the previously unused space, and the improvements included installing new light fixtures and laying floor tile. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
