Brian Benedict, a Lewiston High School sophomore, left, and his sister, Diane Benedict, a seventh grader, demonstrate Brian’s prize-winning project in the Jenifer Junior High School gym in Lewiston in this photo published in the March 19, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. Brian won a $100 scholarship as the grand prize winner of the Idaho Second District Science Fair held March 18 at Jenifer. His winning exhibit was a radio-controlled typewriter which took him three months to construct, according to the accompanying story. There were a number of divisions in the competition as a total of 440 students in grades 1-12 from schools in the five north central Idaho counties entered projects into the fair. All the projects were open to the public for viewing the day this photo was published. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1960: An early homemade computer?
