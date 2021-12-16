John Stotsenberg, right, district manager for World Book encyclopedias, presents Gale Vallem, a Craigmont ninth grader, with his prize in this photo published in the March 20, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. Valley won a set of encyclopedias for his first place finish in the junior division of the Idaho Second District science fair held in the Jenifer Junior High School gym in Lewiston. Vallem’s winning project was development of “a binary number system for use in small computing machines,” according to an accompanying story. “An estimated 4,000 area residents attended the two-day fair, which was sponsored by the District 2 Science & Mathematics Teachers Association.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1960: Accepting his science fair prize
