The Kooskia seventh graders gathered at the school for their class photo to mark the 1955-56 school year. Members of this class graduated high school in 1961, now 60 years ago. Pictured are, front row from left: Verl Mitchell, Joe Denham, Lawton Miller, Sharon Collier, Buster Baldwin, (Sid) Steve Booth, Mike Williams, Victor Mitchell; second row: George Saunders, Judy Kidder, Louise Johnson, Glen Zumwalt, Kay Mattix, Jean Mund, Charlotte Runge; third row: Leonard Brandt, David Baldwin, Frank Jenkins, Donnie Knight, Steve Berry, Nyla Hardy; fourth row: Gary Gibler, Terry Wagner, Dennis Bishop, Elma Berry, (teacher), Evelyn Cochran, Dick Fields and Donnie Curtis; back row: Carol Keehr, Jeanette Griner, Dick LeGault, David York and Lewis Flowers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1955: Kooskia students take their class photo
