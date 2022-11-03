Blast from the Past / 1951: Working at the law library

Lawyers Henry Felton, center, and William J. Jones use reference books in the law library at Lewiston's Pioneer Park in this photo published in the Jan. 24, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Edna A. Savage, librarian since 1930, is at left. An accompanying story described a bill introduced the day before in the Idaho state Senate to eliminate the law library, which had been authorized in 1903 to assist the Idaho Supreme Court during sessions held in Lewiston. Any members of the public -- not just lawyers -- also were allowed to use the library. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
