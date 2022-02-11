Cliff Ensley poses on his horse, Alkali, in this photo taken in 1950 on his family’s cattle ranch up Little Canyon above Peck. Cliff and his brother, Tom, rode horses to a two-room school in Peck when the roads were bad, according to his wife, Jeanne Ensley, who submitted this photo. Cliff owns and operates Snake River Saddlery in Lewiston, and the couple make their home in Kendrick. He celebrates his 78th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1950: Saddled up and ready in Little Canyon
