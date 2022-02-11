Blast from the Past / 1950: Saddled up and ready in Little Canyon

Cliff Ensley poses on his horse, Alkali, in this photo taken in 1950 on his family's cattle ranch up Little Canyon above Peck. His feet are just a little bit short of the stirrups. Cliff and his brother, Tom, rode horses to a two-room school in Peck when the roads were bad, according to his wife, Jeanne Ensley, who submitted this photo. Cliff owns and operates Snake River Saddlery in Lewiston, and the couple make their home in Kendrick. He celebrates his 78th birthday this month.

 Submitted by Jeanne Ensley, of Kendrick

