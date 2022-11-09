Blast from the Past / 1950: Enjoying dinner out in Lewiston

A group photo was taken of these diners in a Lewiston restaurant in about 1950. They are, from left, Walter Bates, Boyd Ruchert, Otto Ruchert, W.J. Leonard, Phil Bloom and Wayne Shelton. The man and woman on the far right are not identified. Bloom was the county agent in Garfield County and Bates worked with Bloom in the county agent's office. The Rucherts, Leonard and Shelton all were cattle ranchers in Garfield County. This photo was submitted by Donna McGee, of Pomeroy, granddaughter of Otto Ruchert. Boyd Ruchert was Otto's nephew. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
A group photo was taken of these diners in a Lewiston restaurant in about 1950. They are, from left, Walter Bates, Boyd Ruchert, Otto Ruchert, W.J. Leonard, Phil Bloom and Wayne Shelton. The man and woman on the far right are not identified. Bloom was the county agent in Garfield County and Bates worked with Bloom in the county agent’s office. The Rucherts, Leonard and Shelton all were cattle ranchers in Garfield County. This photo was submitted by Donna McGee, of Pomeroy, granddaughter of Otto Ruchert. Boyd Ruchert was Otto’s nephew. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.