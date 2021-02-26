Blast from the Past / 1949: Holding the line for Lewiston football

Vern Liedkie lines up with his hand on the turf of the Lewiston High School football field for this portrait taken in 1949. Liedkie played left tackle and was a four-year letterman in the sport at LHS. He also participated in track and field in high school, where he threw the shot put and the javelin. He graduated from LHS in 1949. He now lives in Moscow, and this photo was submitted by his son, Ernie Liedkie of Clarkston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Ernie Liedkie of Clarkston

Vern Liedkie lines up with his hand on the turf of the Lewiston High School football field for this portrait taken in 1949. Liedkie played left tackle and was a four-year letterman in the sport at LHS. He also participated in track and field in high school, where he threw the shot put and the javelin. He graduated from LHS in 1949. Vern Liedkie now lives in Moscow, and this photo was submitted by his son, Ernie Liedkie of Clarkston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags