This photo from the Archival Idaho Photograph Collection at the University of Idaho Library shows Roy Tumelson with a cougar kitten taken on the Crooked River, Salmon River Drainage in winter 1935. This image, titled “Trapper with live cougar cub in backpack,” was part of a report by the United States Department of Agriculture Biological Survey on predation and pests. Kaye (Tumelson) Ewing of Orofino, Tumelson’s niece, provided a link to this photo and suggested it for publication. She says her uncle (her father’s brother) was a Lewiston resident, and he grew up with his family on Angel Ridge above Peck. Roy Tumelson died in 1990. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1935: A trapper and his backpack cougar cub
