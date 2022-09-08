ASOTIN -- An Asotin County jailer is on unpaid administrative leave today and facing a charge of second-degree assault for an alleged use of force against an inmate.

Sgt. Arthur W. Musser was investigated by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and placed on leave April 5 for an incident that occurred on May 30, 2021. He was formally charged this week in Asotin County Superior Court.

