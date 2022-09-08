ASOTIN -- An Asotin County jailer is on unpaid administrative leave today and facing a charge of second-degree assault for an alleged use of force against an inmate.
Sgt. Arthur W. Musser was investigated by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and placed on leave April 5 for an incident that occurred on May 30, 2021. He was formally charged this week in Asotin County Superior Court.
According to court documents, Musser is facing a Class B felony for allegedly stunning inmate Steven Eckhart in the chest with a Taser. Investigators determined the inmate had not made any movements toward the defendant before being struck with the stun gun.
A video reportedly shows Musser also placing the Taser directly on Eckhart’s right calf when he was lying down and motionless in his cell, according to the probable-cause affidavit.
In a news release issued Thursday, Undersheriff Jody Brown said the sheriff’s office was made aware of the complaint on March 31.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand immediately contacted the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation of the alleged incident, Brown said. Musser was placed on paid administrative leave April 5, pending the outcome.
The investigation was completed May 19 and sent to Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols, who immediately forwarded the completed investigation documents to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office for review and possible charges against Musser.
This week the attorney general’s office filed the felony charge against the corrections officer, and Musser was placed on unpaid leave. The state will be represented by Assistant Attorney General Jaime V. Taft as the case continues.
More information will be provided in Friday’s Tribune.