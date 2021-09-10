The Ada County District Court has issued an arrest warrant for former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger on charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.
The move comes almost six months after von Ehlinger took a 19-year-old House intern to his Boise apartment for a sexual encounter following a dinner date.
Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual, but the intern said she was forced to engage in oral sex.
She later reported the incident to House officials. That led to a formal ethics complaint being filed against von Ehlinger. The House Ethics Committee recommended he be censured and suspended without pay for two years, but he resigned before the full House could vote on the matter.
