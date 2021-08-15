60th: LeRoy and Sylvia Hyatt

The Lewiston couple were married Aug. 19, 1961, in Powell, Wyo. Both had been raised in small Wyoming towns, LeRoy Hyatt in Casper and Sylvia Solomon in Powell. They met after Sylvia graduated from high school and LeRoy had finished four years as petty officer third class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lexington.
Before arriving in Lewiston with their two sons, the couple spent time in Idaho Falls, where Sylvia finished her LPN degree. While in Lewiston, LeRoy worked at Lewiston Datsun, Union Paper and Blue Shield of Idaho, where he retired.
Sylvia worked at Union Paper and volunteered for Crisis Line and Interlink. Later, she was able to use her nursing degree to work for Asotin County Developmental Services and Life Care Center. Her gifts of caring for people made these jobs very rewarding and fulfilling places to work.
LeRoy and Sylvia retired with plenty of interests. In their spare time, they might take off for a day drive around our area somewhere. Some of their bucket list adventures include traveling to Europe, train rides across the Canadian Rockies, and a camping trip to New Zealand exploring both islands.
If you visited Wilderness Gateway on the Lochsa River during the summer, you might run into these two. Sylvia would be absorbed in a book or planning her next travel adventure. LeRoy might be testing his “Bloody Muddler” fly at the bottom of a riffle. Hopefully, the trout that sips in the fly will provide another story like the ones he authored in his 36 years as a contributing writer for the Lewiston Tribune. LeRoy is one of the most renowned fly tiers in the Pacific Northwest. Many of you may have taken a class or watched him tie flies on his many PBS specials. You may have even read his book, “LeRoy Hyatt’s Favorite Flies” published by the Tribune.
Their sons, Kevin (Gretchen) and Trevis (Debbie), live in the Spokane area. They also have been blessed with two grandchildren and three-great grandchildren.
The Hyatts’ 60th wedding anniversary will be celebrated over dinner with family and friends.