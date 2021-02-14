David and Carol Stegner were married 50 years ago on Feb. 13, 1971, in Grangeville.
After David completed his Army service in Georgia, they returned home to Grangeville, where they joined his father and brothers in Stegner Grain & Seed Co. Over the years, they lived in Grangeville, Craigmont, and finally Clarkston, helping manage the family business and raising their three children, Jason, Kimberly and Michael.
After the family sold the grain company, David and Carol started a new family business along with their son, Mike, for 10 years.
During this time, David and Carol welcomed grandchildren, and were able to devote much of their time to spending with extended family and David’s mother and great aunt.
In addition to being a mom and homemaker extraordinaire, Carol also worked outside the home and family businesses. She has since dedicated herself to many volunteer roles, including for Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Holy Family Church, and Friends of Bill W. She also is a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. David is on the Board of Directors of Twin River Bank.
Together, they enjoy attending concerts, car shows, camping and traveling. Carol also likes hunting for antiques, and David enjoys golfing and fishing.
They are members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston, where they also serve and volunteer.
David and Carol have three children, and eight grandchildren and continue their family tradition of a close and devoted family.
The family plans a trip to celebrate the Golden Anniversary in Hawaii, when travel allows.
Aloha.