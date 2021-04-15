The Washington State University School of Music will present the online concert “A Virtual Celebration of Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
The concert will showcase special guest Mike Galisatus (at left), a trumpet and flugelhorn artist from the San Francisco Bay Area who is director of the Stanford University Jazz Band. It also will feature videos of the award-winning WSU Jazz Big Band, combos, Big Band II, the Faculty Big Band and the faculty ensemble Jazz Northwest.
The Jazz Big Band will present the premiere of “RBG,” a tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, composed by recent WSU master’s graduate Alison Poteracke (at right), and “Conspiracy Theory” by Greg Yasinitsky, WSU coordinator of Jazz Studies, along with other works by students and faculty.
The concert will be livestreamed on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel at bit.ly/WSUjazzcelebration.