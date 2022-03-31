Organizers are asking community members to help end the stigma by participating in Moscow’s Mental Health Awareness Walk from 9:30 a.m. to noon on April 9, starting at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Pavilion, 1040 Rodeo Drive.
The family-friendly event kicks off April 9 with the in-person walk, but anyone can participate virtually through May. Registration is at lamiadvocacy.org/5k-for-mental-health.
“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we wanted to start the conversation,” said Sharlisa Davis, certified facilitator of the Latah Alliance on Mental Illness, in a news release. “Mental illness is a disease, not a decision. And we hope to end the stigma.”
The walk is presented by the Latah Alliance on Mental Illness, Latah Recovery Center, Disability Action Center NW and 3Forks Bike Shop. The in-person event will include presentations, resources, speakers, water and snacks. Participants receive a T-shirt and swag bag and can tag their race time and photos to instagram.com/lamipalouse/ to be entered to win raffle prizes.