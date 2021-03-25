St. Lawrence String Quartet will perform free online concert Sunday

The University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series will present a free online concert featuring the Grammy-nominated St. Lawrence String Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Established in 1989, the quartet, comprised of Geoff Nuttall (violin), Owen Dalby (violin), Lesley Robertson (viola) and Christopher Costanza (cello), has earned critical acclaim, with two Grammy nominations and other international prizes. It is the ensemble-in-residence at Stanford University.
The final concert of the series, featuring Chanticleer, will be free and online at 7:30 p.m. April 14. Returning to Moscow with its program “Love, always,” the renowned 12-member male a cappella choir will perform a range of songs from Morley and Palestrina to Whitney Houston, unified by a common theme.
Donations for the music series are welcome. Links to both concerts and more information are available at www.uidaho.edu/class/acms.