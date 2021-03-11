Moscow author honored for story of youth activist

Moscow author Annette Bay Pimentel has won a national award for her children’s book, “All the Way to the Top: How One Girl’s Fight for Americans with Disabilities Changed Everything.”
Pimentel’s book was among those honored by the American Library Association with the 2021 Schneider Family Book Awards, which recognizes authors and illustrators for the artistic expression of the disability experience for youth audiences. Her book received an honor in the category of books geared toward children age 8 and younger.
“All The Way To The Top” is the true story of lifelong activist Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins, who was 8 years old when she climbed out of her wheel-chair and up the steps of the U.S. Capitol to lobby for the Americans with Disabilities Act. The book was illustrated by Nabi H. Ali.