Libraries organize outdoor talk with regional author

Moscow author Annie Lampman (below) will discuss her debut novel, “Sins of the Bees,” at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
Attendees should bring their own seating. The event is presented by the Lewiston City Library, Asotin County Library and And Books Too in Clarkston, where Lampman’s book is available for purchase.
The novel follows arborist Silvania August Moonbeam Merigal, who finds herself alone when the last of her family dies. After suffering a sexual assault and becoming pregnant, she is ready to end her own life, until she discovers evidence of a long-lost grandmother.