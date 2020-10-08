Two Moscow residents will take home 2020 Idaho Governor’s Award in the Arts.
Roger Rowley, director of the University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, won an award for Excellence in Arts Administration. Kathy Stefani, a Moscow music teacher and president of the Idaho Music Educators Association, won an award for Support of Arts Education.
Winners of the biennial awards were announced this week. The awards were established in 1970 to recognize and encourage excellence in the arts in Idaho. Nominees from around the state are lauded for creative accomplishments or distinguished service and for making a significant contribution to the cultural life in the state. !