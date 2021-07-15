This week’s trivia challenge by Tia Langston, Endicott Library branch manager at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of random facts.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. In 1927, who became the first person to fly solo and non-stop across the Atlantic?
2. Who did Jane Eyre marry at the end of the novel? Bonus: What was the name of the manor at which Eyre was employed?
3. Does sound travel faster through water or air?
4. What sort of animals did Richard Adams write about in “Watership Down”?
5. Who is the oldest of the Kardashian sisters?
Trivia answers:
1. Charles Lindbergh.
2. Mr. Rochester; Thornfield.
3. Water. It travels approximately four times faster.
4. Rabbits.
5. Kourtney.