It seems like no matter where you live, winter holiday celebrations are full of magical — and strange — traditions.
This week’s trivia challenge by Amy Ferguson, Albion Library Branch manager for Whitman County Library, explores a few.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What treat should you leave out for La Befana if you’re celebrating Epiphany (Jan. 5) in Italy?
2. What is the name of the Welsh tradition that features a caroling, rhyming horse skull?
3. What item(s) must you receive for Christmas to avoid being eaten by the Yule Cat in Iceland?
4. Instead of stockings, what do children in the Netherlands leave by the fire for Sinterklaas — or Santa Claus — to fill?
5. What major, fast food chain is associated with Christmas in Japan?