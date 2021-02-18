Readers are advised to contact venues before events to check on any COVID-19 distancing requirements and/or cancellations.
ART & EXHIBITS
“Tools: Their Clever Enchantment,” through Feb. 28, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. An exhibit of works by Rachael Eastman of Moscow. www.artisanbarn.org.
“Dear Moscow,” through March 5, an online exhibit of works by the community of Moscow. www.bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
“Material Transgressions,” through March 12, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. An exhibit of works by Rebecca Merkley-Omeje of Pasco. www.lcsc.edu/cah.
“City of Hope: Resurrection City & The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” through March 15, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. An exhibit of works by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. www.lcsc.edu/cah.
“For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Human Rights,” through March 16, University of Idaho Library, 850 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. From the National Endowment for the Humanities on the Road, in partnership with the Latah County Historical Society, a nationally touring exhibition of images and media and their impact on the Civil Rights Movement. www.lib.uidaho.edu.
“Exhibit of works by the Palouse Watercolor Socius,” through April 14, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow.
“BirdCat,” through May 15, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. An exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman. www.colterscreek.com/moscow-tasting-room.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
Discussion with Annie Lampman, March 2, noon. 2020 American Fiction Award-winning author, Annie Lampman, will give a lunch break Facebook Live talk about her new book, “Sins of the Bees.” www.tinyurl.com/u5mq9otr.
FILM
“Breaking the Silence: Lillian Smith,” Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. Lillian Smith was one of the first white southern authors to crusade against segregation. The film is a documentary of her life by Atlanta filmmaker Hal Jacobs and his son Henry Jacobs. www.bit.ly/lcschdyt.
International Fly Fishing Film Festival, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. COST: $15. The festival features 11 films from all corners of the globe, showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. www.bit.ly/iffff2021.
LunaFest Women’s Film Festival, March 2, 6-8 p.m. LunaFest is a national touring film festival hosted by the University of Idaho Women’s Center that showcases original short films by, for and about women. www.uidaho.edu/diversity/edu/womens-center/events/lunafest.
MUSIC
World Music Celebration Concert, Feb. 19, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Lionel Hampton School of Music at the University of Idaho presents the 2021 World Music Celebration and will feature special guest artist, Eduardo Mendonca from Brazil. The concert is under the creative direction of Navin Chettri. www.bit.ly/uiwmcc2021. A story is on Page 9.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, Feb. 18 and 25, 6 p.m., Timbermill Bar and Grill, 517 S Main St., Troy. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
Washington State University World Music Full Convocation: Kozue Matsumoto, Feb. 23, 11:10 a.m. Matsumoto will perform traditional Japanese koto music. www.bit.ly/wsupullmanmusic.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
TALKS & LECTURES
“The Chinese Jazz Age,” Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m. In partnership with the University of Idaho’s Asian Studies Program, Andrew F. Jones of UC Berkeley will explore the origins of Chinese pop and trace the complex history that made new music possible. www.bit.ly/CJA2021.
“Lionel Hampton and His Festival,” Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m. Berry International Jazz Collections Fellow Spencer Manning probes Lionel Hampton’s partnership with the School of Music and Jazz Festival through archival documents and firsthand accounts. www.bit.ly/LHaHF.
“The Borders of Truth: Misinformation in the Immigration Debate,” Feb. 24, 6 p.m. Professor Sophia Jordán Wallace of University of Washington explores how misinformation, myths and media stereotypes have hobbled our ability to talk meaningfully about immigration. www.bit.ly/uwborders.
“My Joy Is The Revolution: Experiences as a Black Indigenous Storyteller in Social Movement Spaces” by Tai Simpson, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Keynote address by Tai Simpson, member of the Nez Perce Tribe. www.bit.ly/lcschdyt.
TelLIT at Spiral Rock Vineyard: Stars, Stories & Sips, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26. 25844 Old Spiral Highway. Public storytelling under the stars; sponsored by Spiral Rock and Jovinea vineyards. www.jovinea.com/events.
“Activists and Mystics: Curbing Turbulence in Premodern Europe”, noon, March 1. Dr. Stephanie Mooers Christelow of Idaho State University will present as part of Lewis-Clark State College’s Women’s History Month 2021. This year’s theme is “Making History During the Unknown: Women’s Lives During Times of Change.” www.bit.ly/LCSC21WHM.
WSU Visiting Writers Series: Major Jackson, 7 p.m. March 1. The award-winning author will present a poetry reading. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
“Making History During the Unknown: Women’s Lives During Times of Change,” the 2021 Lewis-Clark State College’s Women’s History Month series. Talks include: l “Women in the Civil Rights Movement: Some Case Studies,” March 3, noon. Dr. Robert Bauman of Washington State University – Tri-Cities. www.bit.ly/LCSC21WHM. l “Forging and Flirting: The Gendered Strategies of a Dutch Holocaust Rescuer,” March 4, noon. Dr. Raymond Sun of Washington State University – Pullman.