Zags beaten by Baylor in national title game.

Baylor guard Jared Butler, right, celebrates with teammate guard MaCio Teague (31) in front of Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) at the end of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament on Monday.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gonzaga's bid for a national championship and an unbeaten season ended with a thud Monday night, as the Zags lost to Baylor 86-70 on Monday night in the NCAA men's basketball title game.

Baylor (28-2) led from start to finish, jumping out to a 9-0 lead that got as large as 19 points in the first half. Gonzaga (31-1) cut the deficit to 10 points by halftime and were as close as nine behind in the second half, but couldn't mount a serious comeback.

Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague had 19 for the Bears, who were ranked second or third in the AP poll all year long — but never first, all because of one team.

Pounding the offensive glass and scrapping for — and winning — the lion's share of the 50-50 balls, Baylor never let this one come down to a Jalen Suggs miracle. The Gonzaga freshman's buzzer-beater from near the half-court logo got the Zags to the final in a game that stood as their first true test of the season.

They passed against UCLA. Against Baylor? Not even close.

BAYLOR (28-2)

Thamba 0-3 3-4 3, Butler 6-14 6-6 22, Mitchell 6-15 2-2 15, Teague 8-15 1-2 19, Vital 3-7 0-0 6, Flagler 3-6 4-4 13, Mayer 1-2 0-0 2, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 3-4 0-0 6, Cryer 0-1 0-0 0, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0, Paterson 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 16-18 86.

GONZAGA (31-1)

Kispert 5-12 0-0 12, Timme 5-7 2-2 12, Ayayi 3-5 2-3 8, Nembhard 2-5 5-8 9, Suggs 8-15 4-6 22, Watson 1-3 2-2 4, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Strawther 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-49 15-21 70.

Halftime_Baylor 47-37. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 10-23 (Butler 4-9, Flagler 3-4, Teague 2-3, Mitchell 1-4, Cryer 0-1, Mayer 0-1, Vital 0-1), Gonzaga 5-17 (Suggs 2-5, Kispert 2-7, Strawther 1-1, Ayayi 0-1, Nembhard 0-3). Fouled Out_Thamba. Rebounds_Baylor 34 (Vital 11), Gonzaga 17 (Timme 5). Assists_Baylor 18 (Butler 7), Gonzaga 16 (Nembhard 4). Total Fouls_Baylor 19, Gonzaga 17.

