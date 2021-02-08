PULLMAN -- Jayden de Laura, the Washington State true freshman quarterback who started all four of the Cougars' football games this past season, has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested for suspicion of DUI.
According to multiple reports, Pullman Police say de Laura allegedly drove through a stop sign on Colorado Street near the WSU campus shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, then drove the wrong way on the one-way Thatuna Street. They say he failed a sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was arrested, cited and released.