WSU women

Washington State sophomore center Bella Murekatete drives in for a layup during a Pac-12 game against Utah at Beasley Coliseum earlier this season.

 Courtesy WSU Athletics

The Washington State women's basketball team will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years, it was announced today.

The Cougars (12-11) earned a place in the 64-team bracket as the No. 9 seed in the Mercado Region. They will play No. 8 South Florida at 6:30 p.m. PDT Sunday at in the San Antonio area, and the game will air live on ESPN2.

WSU, an at-large selection into the tournament, will make its second-ever appearance. Its only other time in the tournament was in 1991, when it lost to Northwestern in the first round.

For more on the Cougars' berth, see Tuesday's Tribune.

Tags