The Washington State women's basketball team will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years, it was announced today.
The Cougars (12-11) earned a place in the 64-team bracket as the No. 9 seed in the Mercado Region. They will play No. 8 South Florida at 6:30 p.m. PDT Sunday at in the San Antonio area, and the game will air live on ESPN2.
WSU, an at-large selection into the tournament, will make its second-ever appearance. Its only other time in the tournament was in 1991, when it lost to Northwestern in the first round.
