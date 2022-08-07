WSU TE competition up for grabs

Washington State junior linebacker Travion Bown and redshirt junior defensive back Sam Lockett celebrate after making a play during Saturday’s practice at Rogers Field.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

COUGAR NOTES

The last time the Washington State football team featured tight ends in its offense, Charlie Sheen was raving about “tiger blood,” Adele was “Rolling in the Deep” and The Oprah Winfrey Show still was airing on television.

Tags

Recommended for you