PULLMAN — An anonymous couple has donated $500,000 to the Washington State University Family Medicine Residency Program at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The contribution will support two parts of the program that will begin training residents in the summer of 2022, according to a news release issued today by the hospital.
Half of it completes the hospital's goal of raising $1.55 million to build a 5,000-square-foot clinical and educational space at the hospital where physician residents will complete their training and care for patients. The remainder will cover operating expenses.
Look for more information about this story in Thursday's Tribune.