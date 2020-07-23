PULLMAN — Washington State University officials announced today that all Pullman campus undergraduate courses will be taught remotely this fall, "given the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases regionally and nationally."
Classes "will be delivered at a distance and will be completed remotely, with extremely limited exceptions for in person instruction."
Information regarding WSU Pullman graduate coursework and instructional delivery methods will be announced by Aug. 1, according to a letter signed by President Kirk Schulz, Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton and Vice President of Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales.
The full message can be read at https://from.wsu.edu/president/2020/pullman-fall2020-online/email.html